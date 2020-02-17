Monday Forecast: Seasonable temps before the big plunge

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy with a slight chance for isolated snow. Most temperatures will stay steady in the 20s through the afternoon. NW wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight: A 40% chance of snow under mostly cloudy skies. Around a half an inch of new snow accumulation is possible. NW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Very cold daytime highs with mostly sunny skies. At the warmest part of the day, we’ll rise to the single digits only. NW wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tuesday night: Dangerously low temperatures down to -10° and as low as -30° for some areas under clear skies. Most wind chills will range from -25° to -35°. This will be the coldest night of the week.