Monday Forecast: Seasonable temps before the big plunge

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy with a slight chance for isolated snow. Most temperatures will stay steady in the 20s through the afternoon. NW wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight: A 40% chance of snow under mostly cloudy skies. Around a half an inch of new snow accumulation is possible. NW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Very cold daytime highs with mostly sunny skies. At the warmest part of the day, we’ll rise to the single digits only. NW wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tuesday night: Dangerously low temperatures down to -10° and as low as -30° for some areas under clear skies. Most wind chills will range from -25° to -35°. This will be the coldest night of the week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/17"

DREAMBOX

Thumbnail for the video titled "DREAMBOX"

Monday Forecast: Seasonable temps before the big plunge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Seasonable temps before the big plunge"

Natl. Random Acts of Kindness Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Natl. Random Acts of Kindness Day"

College Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Wrestling"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Kelly Armstrong's Re-election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kelly Armstrong's Re-election"

Grand Forks Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand Forks Fire"

Kildeer Pursuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kildeer Pursuit"

Shooting update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shooting update"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-16-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-16-20"

Boneshakers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boneshakers"

Minot State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Basketball"

College Sports

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Sports"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

High School Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Swimming"

High School Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey"

Dangerous Blades

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dangerous Blades"

Rural Home Care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Home Care"

'Save-a-Life' Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Save-a-Life' Saturday"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge