Monday Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Warmer

Today: A cold start with a Wind Chill Advisory. Highs will range from the single digits in the east to the 20s and 30s in the west. The wind stays out of the south at around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with lows in the single digits and teens. The low temps will be achieved earlier in the night as a warm front moves in. South wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and considerably warmer as afternoon temperatures will rise to the 20s, 30s, and 40s. The southerly wind stays light at 5-15 mph.

