Monday Forecast: Travel May Be Hazardous Around Thanksgiving

Today: Decreasing rain and snow as it will all move slowly to the east. Some areas could see a wintry mix while others could get around 1″-2″ of snow accumulation. Highs will only warm by a few degrees to the mid to upper 30s. The northwesterly wind stays strong all day at 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with lows in the 20s. Lighter northwesterly wind at 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with colder highs ranging from the mid-20s to lower 30s. Northeasterly wind 5-10 mph.

The KX Storm Team is monitoring what looks to be a high impact storm that will move through North Dakota by the end of the week. Stay tuned for more updates.

