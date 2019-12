Today: Mostly cloudy with cooler highs in the 20s and 30s. The southeasterly wind stays light.

Tonight: Teens and 20s with mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions. The light southeasterly wind becomes calm.

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 20s and 30s. Dry conditions with light and variable wind.

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy with cooler highs in the teens and 20s. The easterly wind stays light. A slight chance for afternoon and evening snow.