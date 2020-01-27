Monday: Patchy fog & slick roads

Today: Patchy fog and misty conditions will keep many roads slick and icy. Temperatures will warm to the 20s and 30s with light and variable wind. Clouds will stay thick all day with flurries possible.

Tonight: A slight chance for light snow with a warm front. Some areas could get a few tenths of an inch by Tuesday morning. Lows tonight will drop to the teens and 20s. Patchy fog could also redevelop.

Tuesday: Light snow is possible for Central ND in the morning. A slow decrease in cloud cover will give Western ND a chance at afternoon sunshine. Highs will be warmer and in the 30s and 40s.

