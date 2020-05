Today: A sunny start with a slow increase in cloud cover. Highs will return to the upper 40s to lower 50s. Light wind from the east and NE.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with another round of cold lows in the 20s. East wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: A chance for showers in the far west with increasing clouds. Highs return to the 40s and 50s with SE wind increasing to 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.