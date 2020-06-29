Monday’s Forecast: Very hot & chances for severe weather

Today: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sunshine and highs in the 80s and 90s. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 1 pm and last until 8 pm. Heat index values could exceed 100°. A slight chance for storms in the west around Williston and Dickinson this afternoon with better chances overnight. Easterly and southeasterly wind will increase to 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph. The highest winds will be in south-central ND.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Some may have large hail and damaging wind that could make them severe. Lows will fall to the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms with a risk for severe weather. All hazards are possible which include large hail, damaging wind, and a few tornadoes. Highs will be cooler in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The light easterly wind will shift and become northerly.

