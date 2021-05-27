More Chances For Rain In the Near Future

Clearing skies tonight will mean a cold night ahead, with lows dropping to freezing in many neighborhoods. As such, a Freeze Warning has been issued for the eastern half of our viewing area. Temperatures will begin to rebound tomorrow, with a return to sunshine and daytime highs in the 60s. Chances for rain return later tomorrow as a front moves in, first across our west and then into central North Dakota by early Saturday morning. The majority of the upcoming holiday weekend appears to be mostly dry with plenty of sunshine and daytime highs returning back to seasonal averages.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder