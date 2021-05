Today: Increasing clouds with a slight chance for rain in the west. Highs will return to the 50s and 60s with a light SE wind.

Tonight: Rain is likely for much of the state. Lows will fall to the low to mid-30s. A few rain showers could exit as a rain/snow mix in the east by morning. Very little, if any, accumulation.

Wednesday: Morning rain and snow exits east. Decreasing clouds with highs mainly in the 50s. Northerly winds around 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.