Not All Will See Rain Today But Many Will

Morning rain is slowly moving to the north. Not all will see rain today as the northwest, around Williston, will more than likely miss-out. The trade-off is that they’ll be a little warmer than the rest of us. 

Very light accumulation with less than a tenth of an inch in the areas that need it the most, around northern North Dakota. Up to a half an inch us possible for southern ND. 

Thursday, a break in the rain with sunshine in the north and cloud cover for the south. Highs will rebound to the 50s and 60s. 

Friday, widespread rain with a chance for .25 to .50 of accumulation. 

