One More Warmer Day Ahead Before Changes Arrive

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight as strong southerly winds stick around. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s before quickly warming back into the 70s and 80s tomorrow afternoon. Humidity levels will increase tomorrow, keeping the fire threat down, and a cold front will arrive across our northwest by tomorrow night. The incoming front may help create a few showers and thunderstorms, firstly northwest late tomorrow and then shifting to our southeast by Wednesday afternoon. The front will also help to cool down temperatures by Wednesday. As a more active pattern takes shape, rain chances will increasingly become more likely through the remainder of the week. Daytime highs will drop to below average for many with extensive cloud cover and rain keeping the warmth at bay. Chances for rain will continue into the weekend with temperatures rebounding closer to seasonal averages.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder