Overnight showers and storms to begin the workweek

Isolated showers have lingered in some of our northern counties early on Sunday, and those showers will continue to taper off and move to the east through Sunday afternoon into the evening.

Sunday night into Monday morning, clouds will begin to roll in from the west, and give us better chances at seeing some showers and thunderstorms going into the afternoon. Some strong convection may be associated with this system, but the best chance for anything remotely severe looks to be south of the South Dakota border.

We are continuing on this rollercoaster ride of temperatures this week, as we will have mainly average to slightly below average temperatures for Sunday and Monday, before we begin to heat back up for Wednesday. It will not be quite the 90s and triple digits that we have had to deal with for most of the summer, but it will still be above average by a few degrees.

As we do warm up on Wednesday, there may some chances for showers and thunderstorms, but those appear to be to the north and east.

Heading into the weekend, we will remain in the 60s and 70s, with some overnight lows possibly going into the lower 40s and upper 30s.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea