Prepare For A Warm & Windy Weekend

Today: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sunshine. The northwest wind will lighten to around 5-15 mph. Cooler highs mostly in the 20s. Many temperatures will cool to the teens by late afternoon.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with lows achieved early in the evening cooling to the lower teens. A warm front will bring our overnight temps to the 20s by early morning. Increasing clouds with the westerly wind at 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s and 40s. The wind will increase throughout the day from the south. Sustained wind will be as high as 35 mph with gusts as high as 55-60 mph. The highest wind will come overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Sunday: Windy conditions as the strongest wind will be felt the first half of the day. Sunny skies with cooler temps mostly in the 30s.