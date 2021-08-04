Rain Chances Increasing as We Head Towards the Weekend

Clearing skies overnight will allow some to drop into the 50s by early tomorrow morning, but temperatures will quickly rebound into the 80s and a few low 90s by tomorrow afternoon. Another warm day on Friday will set the stage for thunderstorm development out west as an area of low-pressure approaches. At this point, it appears that this could be our best chance for widespread rainfall in quite some time as the system moves across our area Friday night! Rain chances may linger into Saturday, especially across central North Dakota. Hazy skies are expected to continue through the weekend as smoke from out west continues to be lofted into the upper reaches of the atmosphere. Temperatures will remain slightly above seasonal averages through the weekend with slightly cooler weather by early next week.