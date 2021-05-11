Rain Chances Increasing Overnight

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Although temperatures will remain chilly overnight again, we’ll stay above freezing in most neighborhoods by tomorrow morning. Temperatures will warm into the 60s again tomorrow with a few 70s readings not out of the question, and in addition, there will be a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms as a weak area of low pressure arrives from the west. More chances for showers and thunderstorms will present themselves through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will remain very consistent in this weather pattern, with daytime highs slightly above seasonal averages and overnight lows in the 40s.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News