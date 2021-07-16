Rain Chances Tonight and Tomorrow Before a Dry and Hot Pattern

Thunderstorm chances will remain with us tonight as ample heat and humidity remain in the atmosphere. Some stronger storms are possible, and a severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. More development will be possible again tomorrow. Once more, ample heat and humidity will keep severe chances in the forecast, as the Storm Prediction Center keeps our area in a Marginal Risk. Expect daytime high temperatures to reach well into the 90s for most by the afternoon. Chances for rain will quickly diminish as we head into the latter half of the weekend, but temperatures will remain hot. In fact, they’ll crank up a few more degrees with plenty of sunshine, and this hot and dry pattern is expected to continue through much of, if not all of, next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder