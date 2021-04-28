Rain Chances Will Decrease As Skies Clear Tonight

Skies will continue to clear out overnight allowing temperatures to drop to near or below freezing for many. Temperatures tomorrow will be warmest to the southwest where daytime highs will reach the low 70s. Further northeast temperatures may only reach the upper 50s. As an upper-level ridge builds overhead a more significant warm-up is expected to end the week as a number of neighborhoods will see readings in the 80s both Friday and Saturday! Fire danger could ramp up during this time and into the weekend as relative humidity will be low and winds could be strong. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for our western counties. Temperatures will cool down Sunday and into next week with a few chances for rain as an upper-level system approaches from the west.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder