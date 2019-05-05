Robert's Saturday Weather Blog 5-4-19
Happy Saturday everyone...
Can you believe it's May already...I know I can't.
Despite it being May 4th...It still feels like March 4th out there as Temperatures remain about 15 degrees below normal.
Here's a look at tonight's low temperatures...
If you have Cinco De Mayo plans on Sunday...it should turn out an OK day...despite a few showers to the southwest...
Here's your extended forecast for Bismarck...
And for the Minot area...
