Robert's Saturday Weather Blog 5-4-19

Happy Saturday everyone...

Can you believe it's May already...I know I can't.

Despite it being May 4th...It still feels like March 4th out there as Temperatures remain about 15 degrees below normal.

Here's a look at tonight's low temperatures...

If you have Cinco De Mayo plans on Sunday...it should turn out an OK day...despite a few showers to the southwest...

Here's your extended forecast for Bismarck...

And for the Minot area...