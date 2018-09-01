Robert Suhr KX Storm Team Weather Blog 9-1-2018

Hi Folks…

A few days ago I though most of the Labor Day holiday weekend would be dry…but that has changed slightly.

A cold front is going to slide through the area, impacting, for the most part, southern areas between 7pm and midnight.

Precisioncast looks like this at around 10pm…

The front should quickly blast through the area, leaving a nice and clear day for Sunday.

I think Labor Day should, for the most part be dry…But I am watching for showers and thunderstorms to develop late in the day and into the evening…but I’ll have more on that as we get closer.

Make sure to follow me on twitter: @RobertSuhr