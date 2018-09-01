Robert Suhr KX Storm Team Weather Blog 9-1-2018

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hi Folks…

A few days ago I though most of the Labor Day holiday weekend would be dry…but that has changed slightly.

A cold front is going to slide through the area, impacting, for the most part, southern areas between 7pm and midnight.

Precisioncast looks like this at around 10pm…

The front should quickly blast through the area, leaving a nice and clear day for Sunday.

I think Labor Day should, for the most part be dry…But I am watching for showers and thunderstorms to develop late in the day and into the evening…but I’ll have more on that as we get closer. 

Make sure to follow me on twitter: @RobertSuhr

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

FNFF: Class A, 9-Man

Thumbnail for the video titled "FNFF: Class A, 9-Man"

frenzy class AAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "frenzy class AAA"

I-94 Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "I-94 Crash"

Handgun Found on Student

Thumbnail for the video titled "Handgun Found on Student"

Patroling Rural Areas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patroling Rural Areas"

Friday, September 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, September 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Commercial Space

Thumbnail for the video titled "Commercial Space"

U-Mary Hockey Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Hockey Season"

Reclaim Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reclaim Health"

Minot City Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Budget"

School Threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Threat"

Berry Acres

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berry Acres"

Energy Fest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Energy Fest"

Magic Day of Giving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Day of Giving"

Phone Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phone Scam"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/13"

Friday: The Sunshine & Warmth Returns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday: The Sunshine & Warmth Returns"

High School Volleyball Sept. 12

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept. 12"

Boys High School Soccer Sept. 12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Soccer Sept. 12"

Bismarck-Mandan girls high school swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck-Mandan girls high school swimming"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss