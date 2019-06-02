Robert’s Saturday Evening Weather Blog 6-1

Happy Saturday everyone!

We’ve got a week of great weather ahead for the most part as the rain chances will be confined to the late day hours of Monday and Wednesday.

However, winter’s impact is STILL being felt as snowmelt in Montana has caused the Missouri River to rise back into Flood stage in the Williston, while the water will be high, it is not expected to cause major issues…

As for tomorrow, if you have outdoor plans…make sure to have the sunscreen handy!…

Here’s your extended forecast for the Bismarck area…

And for those in Minot…

Enjoy!