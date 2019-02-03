Robert’s Saturday Weather Blog 3-2-19

Happy Saturday everyone.

Looks like March is coming in like a Lion AND a Lamb this year.

How so, you may ask?

Well, like a lamb because the weather is fairly tranquil. Like a lion because temperatures are life-threatening, just like a lion.

Since January 1st, Bismarck has gained over two and a half hours of daylight…now that extra time the sun is in the sky should work to slowly increase daily temperatures (out average high is 32 this time of the year) but that has not happened, and does not appear likely for at least the next two weeks.

If you MUST go outside early tomorrow, you’ll be punched in the face by wind chills stuck between 40 and 50 below zero….

That’s why if you head out, make sure you are dressed to limit your exposure to the elements because at these temperatures, frostbite can start in a matter of minutes…

Stay safe, and I promise, It will warm up one day….one day.