Show of hands…who loves heat and humidity?

*Looks around…sees no hands*

Well then, I’ve got some bad news for you all.

Our first real taste of summertime weather is on the way

Here’s a look at temperatures over the next 10 days…

And with those temperatures will come lots of humidity and high heat index values…

With the heat and humidity, our chances for a severe weather outbreak increase substantially…i’ll be fine tuning the forecast and will have more in our later shows.