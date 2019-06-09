Robert’s Saturday Weather Blog 6-8-19

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

Happy Saturday everyone!

Unfortunately, this Saturday has been a chilly and wet one across some of the KX Area.

If you were up late Friday night, you heard the rain, and we got quite a bit of it in some locations…

Also…if you think it’s quite a bit cooler than it was at this point on Friday (7pm) you would be correct…

It may be chilly now…but Sunday is shaping up to be a pretty nice day…a little breezy…but nice…

We could still see a late day shower Sunday and Monday evening but NOTHING like what we saw Friday night.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story