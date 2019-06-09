Robert’s Saturday Weather Blog 6-8-19

Happy Saturday everyone!

Unfortunately, this Saturday has been a chilly and wet one across some of the KX Area.

If you were up late Friday night, you heard the rain, and we got quite a bit of it in some locations…

Also…if you think it’s quite a bit cooler than it was at this point on Friday (7pm) you would be correct…

It may be chilly now…but Sunday is shaping up to be a pretty nice day…a little breezy…but nice…

We could still see a late day shower Sunday and Monday evening but NOTHING like what we saw Friday night.