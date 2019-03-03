Robert’s Sunday Weather Blog 3-3-19

Happy Sunday Folks…

If you’re not one of the lucky ones able to take a vacation over the next couple weeks, you’ll be stuck with more bitterly cold temperatures. Sorry.

Monday will be another raw and windy day with Wind Chills early in the day near -30…

As for the weather, it will actually be a pretty nice week with very little snowfall, but temperatures will remain well below seasonal averages…we should be in the lower 30s by now.

I am watching a storm system that could bring quite a bit of snow for some of us by next Saturday, but that’s a long way off and plenty can (and will) change.