Robert’s Sunday Weather Blog 5-26

Happy Sunday folks…good news..the severe thunderstorm threat never really materialized, just too much cloud cover and cool temperatures which never allowed the atmosphere to get all charged up.

Instead of the thunderstorms, we’ve been stuck with a drippy dreary Sunday with lots of showers around…and it may stay that way at least through the morning hours of Memorial Day…

Things will start to dry out and warm up in a big way by the time we get to mid-week…here’s the extended forecast for Bismarck…

Same applied to everyone in the Minot area…

The 10-day temperature trend also looks promising…

Talk with you next weekend…it”’ be June 1st! and the first day of Meteorological summer!

– Robert Suhr: KX Storm Team Meteorologist