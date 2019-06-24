Robert’s Sunday Weather Blog 6-23

Today’s blog entry can be summed up in three words…

Hazy…Hot…Humid

All three of those conditions are headed this way by the second half of the week.

But first, we’ll have showers and a few stronger thunderstorms possible by late afternoon on Monday, you can see those here…

Things should be pretty dry for Tuesday and Wednesday, but by Thursday, our winds will turn around from the South and south-west, that will usher in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico…making it feel quite humid outside…take a look at these forecasted Dew Points for Friday…

With those types of numbers and temperatures flirting with the 90 degree mark, heat index values will become dangerous in many areas…

The numbers will be a little better in Minot…but not by much…

My advice is if you don’t need to be outside next weekend, stay indoors where it is cool and safe.

Obviously we still have several days to fine tune this forecast, but it is looking rather soupy by next weekend.