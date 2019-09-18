Robert’s Wednesday Weather Blog 9-18-19

The week started hot temperature-wise and it’s going to end hot…but that heat could come from all the lightning we may see on Friday.

After a rainy start to the day in some locations…everyone should see sunshine by the end of the day with very comfortable temperatures.

More weather moves in late Thursday night and through the day on Friday, that why the Storm Prediction Center has a good portion of the region under a slight risk for severe weather Friday, meaning scattered severe storms are possible.

If you have plans to head to high school football Friday night, right now it’s looking like it could be quite wet across a good portion of the region…

