Scattered showers & cooler temperatures

Today: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain and even a few small thunderstorms. Most will get around a trace to up to a tenth of an inch today. Highs will be much cooler in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light and variable morning wind becomes northerly and will stay around 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with decreasing rain chances. Lows will fall back to the 30s and 40s with light northerly wind.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance for showers and small thunderstorms. Highs will return to the upper 50s to lower 60s with around a trace to a tenth of an inch of new rain possible. NW wind 5-10 mph.