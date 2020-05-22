Severe storm chances over the Memorial Day weekend

Today: Decreasing clouds and fog with a mostly sunny afternoon as highs warm to the upper 70s to mid-80s. The southerly wind will stay around 10-15 mph with a very small chance for thunderstorms by late afternoon.

Saturday: Increasing clouds and rain/thunderstorms with a risk for severe weather. Highs will be much cooler and mostly in the 60s and 70s with light and variable wind.

Sunday: Rain and thunderstorms likely with the chance for severe weather much lower. Highs will return to the 50s and 60s with a brisk northerly wind.

Memorial Day: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s and 70s and a light NW wind.