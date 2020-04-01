Significant snow for some while others will see only rain

Today: Snow will impact much of NW ND. Some areas could get over 5″ of accumulation in the far NW around Williams, Divide and Burke counties. Temperatures will range from the teens and 20s in the NW to the 40s and 50s in the SE. Increased wind will shift and become westerly. Sustained winds of 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with colder lows in the teens. NW wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.
Thursday: Snow likely for much of south-central and eastern ND. Some areas could see around 2″-4″ with higher amounts in the James River Valley. Much colder as highs in the 20s. NW 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.