Slight cooldown ahead of sunshine mid-week

Sunday was certainly a very hot day, with many places getting up into the triple digits. Those areas that did not get triple digits were pretty much knocking on the door, as they were only a couple of degrees shy. We will be getting some showers and thunderstorms overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

The storm prediction center has the eastern half of the state under a slight risk for severe weather, and a portion hugging the highway 83 corridor under a marginal risk.

The first wave of storms will be moving through eastern Montana Sunday night and bring some showers and a few rumbles of thunder to western North Dakota. By then another wave is expected to move through the area, and that will bring a better risk of severe weather off to the east.

We will go back and forth with the smoke situation, as shifts in the winds will bring periods of thicker smoke occasionally.

By mid-week, conditions will become much more stable, as we will see more sunshine and temperatures will be right around, or slightly above, average.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea