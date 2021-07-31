Smoke expected to clear, sunny conditions ahead

Air quality has marginally improved over the last 24 hours in North Dakota, but much of the state is still in an “unhealthy for some” category. As winds will begin to shift Saturday night into Sunday, air quality will continue to improve and there is expected to be less smoke near the surface.

Temperatures on Saturday are hovering around average, and that is also going to be the case going into Sunday. Low temperatures Saturday will cool down as winds diminish to the 50s for many of us, with a few of our northern counties possibly reaching the upper 40s.

Chances for rain throughout the week will be minimal, with the best chance of rain coming by the end of the upcoming week. Temperatures will gradually warm up back into the 90s by mid-week, before getting closer to average by the weekend.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea