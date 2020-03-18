Snow likely for most of ND later today

Today: Overcast with freezing drizzle. Light snow will move in as early as late afternoon. Snow accumulation today would be less than an inch. Highs will stay in the 20s and 30s. A wintry mix is favored for parts of southern ND early on. The northerly wind stays around 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Snow likely. It will continue into Thursday morning and bring anywhere from 1″-4″. Lows will drop tonight to the teens. Northerly wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Thursday: Light snow will taper through the morning. Cold high pressure sinks in from the north. Highs on the first day of Spring will remain very cold and in the teens and 20s. Blustery wind out of the north at 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph.