Strong Winds and Rain Chances

As a powerful upper-level storm system begins to advance into the Northern Plains, strong southeasterly winds will persist overnight and into tomorrow. Plenty of cloud cover will keep overnight lows in the low 40s for most, and continued cloud cover tomorrow will keep daytime highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. There will also be a chance for rain tomorrow, especially later in the day as the main energy of the jet stream moves overhead. Although moderate rain will be possible, the rain will move through rather quickly, meaning only minor accumulations of rain by early Wednesday morning. Starting Wednesday, we’ll enjoy more sunshine and warmer temperatures, as daytime highs will warm back into the 50s and low 60s. A cold front looks to arrive for the weekend, knocking back temperatures and increasing precipitation chances for the Halloween weekend.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder