Summer-like conditions to kick off fall

The first day of fall is looking like it will be rather quiet, with mostly sunny skies and above-average temperatures. Winds will be coming out of the south, which is helping to bring our temperatures up, along with that widespread sunshine. Conditions will also remain dry, given our zonal flow that is bringing dry air into the region.

The dry and warm conditions raise concern for fire weather, as some places may have relative humidity values in the teens with low dewpoints and temperatures 5 to 10 degrees above average.

Thursday and Friday are looking to cool off as a low over Canada will bring a cold front to the region. Overall, conditions look to be dry for the first few days of fall. The up and down temperatures will continue going into the beginning of next week.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea