Sunny & dry again today with thunderstorm chances this week

Weather Blog

Today: Mostly sunny and very dry again today as highs warm to the 60s. Light and variable morning wind will become southerly at around 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with warmer lows in the 30s and 40s. South winds 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. South winds 10-15, G 25 MPH. Highs return to the mid to upper 60s.

While chances for showers and thunderstorms are near-daily from Wednesday through the weekend, the rain potential isn’t going to be high. The best chance for accumulation will be on Sunday. Here’s a look at our moisture deficits from the first of the year to now. Keep in mind that we came into 2021 with a deficit.

For the latest on the forecast changes and current conditions: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/

