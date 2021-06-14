Sunshine and Warm Temperatures Continue

Temperatures will remain warm over the next few days as an upper-level ridge builds over us. Expect temperatures tonight to drop into the 50s and 60s before warming up into the 80s and 90s tomorrow afternoon. High pressure at the surface will keep our skies sunny, but winds will strengthen out of the southeast tomorrow in response to a surface low across our west. A front will push through the state Wednesday, and current thinking is that we’ll remain dry as it does so. Winds will switch out of the west Wednesday, but the cooler air won’t arrive until later in the week. By Friday, more seasonal temperatures are expected, with rain chances increasing for the weekend.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder