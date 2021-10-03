Sunshine to start the week, but changes are ahead

Smoke has continued to dissipate in the early hours of Sunday afternoon and into Sunday evening. However, in our forecast area with some dry air and breezy conditions going into Monday afternoon, along with the late summer-like temperatures, fire conditions will be a concern. Humidity values in the west are expected to range from the low teens to the mid 20’s.

Upper-level ridging continues to be the dominant pattern, which will bring us very sunny conditions along with unseasonable warmth. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 80s, with a few 90s possible, and very little in the way of cloud cover.

Overnight lows will also be slightly above average, with some areas barely dipping into the 40s.

By the end of the upcoming week, it appears that there will be a change in the weather pattern, which will drop our temperatures down to seasonal averages, and in some places, slightly below average temperatures are possible, with chances for showers and thunderstorms heading into the weekend.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea