Temperatures Fall Throughout Friday And Plunge On Saturday

Today: Many morning temperatures happen to be our daytime highs as arctic air filters in from the northwest throughout the day. By late afternoon, most temperatures will have fallen to the single digits. A few isolated snow showers could linger into the afternoon but the bulk of the accumulation fell overnight. NW wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds with the exception of the southwest. Lows will drop to anywhere from 0°to around -15°. Wind chills could drop to as low as -35°. A Wind Chill Advisory hasn’t been issued yet but could be by this afternoon in preparation for the overnight drop.

Saturday: Bitterly cold as daytime highs will only warm to the single digits both above and below zero. The north wind will stay light around 5-10 mph.

