As colder air continues to filter in temperatures will drop into the single digits both below and above 0. Winds will weaken but remain quite breezy under mostly cloudy skies. There will also remain a slight chance for a few snow showers. High pressure will build in by Wednesday, and although our winds will remain strong, some sunshine will return. Look for high temperatures to single digits and teens, with another chance for more snow showers, mostly across our southwest. Temperatures will climb slightly Thursday, but another cold front will bring another shot of cold arctic air and set the stage for a very cold end to the week. A warming trend will quickly commence into Saturday, however, and continue into next week. In fact, temperatures may be warming well above seasonal averages by this time next week!

-Meteorologist Dave Holder