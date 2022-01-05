The Coldest Air of the Season Is Here

Wind Chill Warnings have been issued for our entire area, as actual temperatures tonight will fall into the teens and 20s below 0. Wind chills will be dangerous y tomorrow morning with readings in the -50s possible. We’ll remain cold tomorrow, as daytime highs will climb into the single digits and teens below 0. Temperatures begin to rebound by the end of the week, with additional chances for light snow accumulation by Friday. Saturday will return to average temperatures, but arctic air quickly returns for the latter half of the upcoming weekend.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder