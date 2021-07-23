The Heat Remain With Limited Chances for Rain

A few thunderstorms will be possible across our southern counties this evening, with severe weather possible. The main concerns tonight will be large hail and strong damaging winds from any storm that does develop. Storms will form along a weak front that is gradually sagging south towards the South Dakota state line. This front will cool us off slightly into the weekend, but very hot temperatures quickly return with hazy skies a good bet as distant smoke continues to move overhead. Precipitation chances will remain minimal through the weekend and into next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder