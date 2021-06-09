The Severe Thunderstorm Threat Will Ramp Up Again Tomorrow

A quiet night ahead will see temperatures dropping into the upper 50s and 60s. Winds will begin to pick up out of the east tomorrow, ahead of an approaching upper-level storm system. A hot and humid day with daytime highs in the upper 80s and 90s will set the stage for thunderstorm development by tomorrow afternoon as strong winds aloft move overhead. Storms will initially form near the Montana border and will have the potential to become supercellular with all severe threats, strong winds, hail, and possible tornadoes. By later tomorrow night, storms are expected to congeal into a line of storms and push east across central North Dakota, with the main threat becoming strong straight-line winds. A few showers and thunderstorms may linger across our northern counties Friday morning, but otherwise, we’ll see some sunshine and feel noticeable cooler temperatures, with daytime highs mostly in the 70s. It will also be quite windy Friday behind the front, with winds switching out of the east. For the weekend and into much of next week, an upper-level ridge is forecast to move overhead, bringing us above-average temperatures and abundant sunshine.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder