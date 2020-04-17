The warm-up we’ve all been waiting for

Today: Increasing clouds from the north as highs warm to the 50s. The SW wind will increase to 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. A slight chance for showers by late afternoon in the NW around Williston.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with highs cooling to the 30s. SW wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. A small chance for a hit or miss shower as a cold front passes through.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain. Possibly a little rain/snow mix for the Turtle Mountain area. Highs return to the 40s and 50s. NW wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with widespread 50s. NW wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

