Today: Mostly cloudy with cooler daytime highs in the 20s and lower 30s. A cold front will bring breezy northwesterly wind at 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with colder overnight lows in the teens. Light southerly wind.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the 30s and 40s with the warmest temps in the far western part of the state around Dickinson and Williston. The south wind will stay around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.