Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance at a little sun in the far west this afternoon. Highs return to a more seasonable range in the 20s and 30s. The wind will stay light out of the north.

Tonight: Cloudy with another round of patchy fog. Lows in the single digits and teens with light and variable wind.

Friday: Partly sunny with morning fog. Highs return to the 20s and 30s with light and variable wind.