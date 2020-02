Today: Scattered snow showers will bring a dusting to a few tenths of an inch. Mostly cloudy skies with the best chance for sunshine in the far west. Highs today will range from the upper 20s to the lower 40s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight: Scattered and light snow will bring little to know accumulation. Lows will stay mostly in the teens and 20s. NW wind 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm as highs warm to the 30s and 40s. SW wind 5-15 mph.