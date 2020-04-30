Thursday forecast: Some of the warmest temperatures so far this year

Today: Increasing clouds with very warm and above-average daytime highs for most. Look for afternoon temperatures in the 70s and 80s. A slight chance for a stray shower in the north with a southerly wind around 15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Tonight: Warm lows in the 50s with increasing clouds and scattered rain chances. Southeast wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Friday: Widespread rain chances with the highest chances in northern ND. An accumulation of a trace to a quarter of an inch. Highs will return to the 60s and 70s with NW wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.