Today: Sunny and dry with a warm front aiding in our temperatures rising to the 30s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Tonight: Much warmer lows in the teens and 20s with mostly clear skies. SW wind 10-15 mph, gusts to 20-25 mph.

Friday: Sunny and even warmer with highs all returning to the 30s and 40s. West wind 10-15 mph, gusts to 20-25 mph.