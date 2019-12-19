Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler

Today: Mostly cloudy with a wide variety of daytime highs. East of highway 83 will mostly be in the teens with 20s in central ND. The far west will warm and in the 30s which is also the area where we could see a little sunshine this afternoon. East wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the single digits. The easterly wind becomes southerly and stays light.

Friday: Partly sunny with a warmer afternoon. Daytime highs will range from the upper 20s to the lower 40s. The southerly wind stays around 5-15 mph.